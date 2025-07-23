81% of Corpus Christi residents believe tourism is vital to city's economy and community development

A new report from Visit Corpus Christi reveals strong local support for tourism, with 81% of residents agreeing that visitors play an important role in the city's economy.

The biennial survey, which gathered responses from nearly 2,000 local residents, highlights both support for tourism and differences in how locals and visitors experience the city.

"62% of people say that they are proud to live here. How do we even increase that number?" said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Corpus Christi.

The study identified a geographic disconnect between where locals spend their time versus where they believe tourists visit. Residents reported frequently patronizing businesses on the South Side and Padre Island while assuming most visitors concentrate their activities in North Beach and downtown areas.

Kaufman says the organization hopes to promote tourism across all neighborhoods to boost local pride and community growth.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

