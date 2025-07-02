Local restaurant hosts school supply drive to help students prepare for new year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — El Vago Burger & BBQ is partnering with nonprofit "Joaquin In2Inclusion" to host a school supply drive, aiming to help 300 students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The restaurant, which continues to feed up to 150 kids daily through their summer initiative, is now expanding their community support with this back-to-school effort.

"You know times are tough right now, and a lot of people can't afford a lot of things. A lot of kids are going without, and we just wanna give a chance to provide for the kids," Alex Arredondo, El Vago Burger & BBQ co-owner, said.

Jeydah Jenkins, KRIS 6 News Alex Arredondo, the co-owner of El Vago Burger and BBQ, is collecting school supplies for local families.

This marks the second year the restaurant has organized the school supply drive, recognizing the ongoing need in the community.

Families who pick up school supplies on August 2 will also receive a free kids' meal and small prizes.

