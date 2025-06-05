Local BBQ restaurants unite to ensure no child goes hungry this summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local restaurants are stepping up to make sure no child goes hungry while school is out this summer.

Javier Rocha and Alex Arredondo, owners of El Vago Burger BBQ 1 and 2, are giving back to the community by offering free meals to children from pre-K through high school during business hours.

"Prices are going up, people have to work a little bit more. Kids are left alone, you know they are struggling -- they need to feel like they are not alone you know. The families of the parents too especially the single parents out there," Rocha said.

The restaurant owners understand the challenge of feeding children during summer break because they've experienced it themselves.

"We couldn't buy very much you know. Kids can only eat so many dollar hamburgers at the time from McDonalds. It's sad when your kids are like I don't want McDonalds today dad. You know what I mean, so you know money just gets tight," Arredondo said.

The menu will vary daily, offering items like hot dogs, sandwiches, burgers, and chicken dishes for students of all ages.

Community members have also begun contributing to the cause.

"I was in line this morning at HEB and I had someone come here like I know this is not much but here is $10 for the kids. Man that's like two boxes of juice right there, you know what I mean," Arredondo said.

Both owners hope their initiative will feed as many children as possible at both their west side and downtown location, bringing the community together.

"The city needs to come together to help each other instead of fighting and having problems you know," Rocha said.

Those wanting to help can drop off food and cash donations at either El Vago location during business hours. El Vago Burgers and BBQ is located at 4701 Barerra Drive and location #2 is on 322 N. Stales St in Corpus Christi.

