Ana Conejo

Ana is an award-winning journalist who has been in the journalism industry for more than 4 years, she is a proud first-generation latina who graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in radio/television broadcasting.

Ana started her career as a reporter for the local newspapers Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News Journal in East Texas. She also led the Spanish digital outlet, Tyler Paper Español, where she reported in Spanish for the Hispanic East Texas community. While she reported in that newsroom she was lead photographer, education reporter and also wrote for the magazine. She won several awards reporting in ETX, one being given by the City of Tyler's Mayor for her bilingual reporting coverage during the Texas 2021 Winter Storm.

Prior to coming to KRIS 6 News, Ana worked as a reporter for WVLA/WGMB in the capital city of Louisiana — Baton Rouge. During her two years in the Bayou State, she served as the market's only Hispanic bilingual journalist. She hosted a regional lifestyle segment known as Destination Louisiane. Ana also covered a variety of stories, including severe weather, politics, community-based, crime, entertainment, and issues impacting underserved communities. During her time there the Hispanic community nicknamed her "La Reportera de la Raza," as she used her platform and stories to shine a light on accomplishments and issues affecting underrepresented Hispanic communities. During her time there she also covered a variety of stories in New Orleans, consisting of Super Bowl LIX and the 2025 New Years Bourbon Street Terror Attack.

Ana’s love for storytelling roots from her humanitarian heart and her desire to serve as a voice for the unheard. Growing up, she developed a passion for media and a strong sense of responsibility to be an asset and positive light to her community.

During her free time, Ana loves to listen to music, her favorite genre is R&B. She also loves spending time at beaches and lakes, interacting with the community and chasing sunsets. Her favorite topics to talk about are Drake, Astrology and once again... music.

Feel free to say hi and show her love in person. You can also reach out at Ana.Conejo@kristv.com or connect with her on social media.