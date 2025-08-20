Timon’s Ministries calls on community as clothing shelves go empty

With the ongoing rise in prices across the economy, Timon’s Ministries in Flour Bluff is experiencing an unprecedented shortage in clothing donations at its community boutique, which serves individuals and families in need.

For the first time in its history, the organization reports bare shelves at the boutique — a troubling sign that economic pressures are impacting charitable giving and supply chains alike.

“This has been like the first time where we've been impacted where we're down so low usually we're only low on men's clothing but now it's across the board,” said executive director of Timon’s Ministries Olivia Casares.

Timon’s Ministries provides essential clothing and resources to hundreds of people each week, many of whom rely on donated items for everyday survival.

Casares emphasized that the organization serves not only the homeless population, but anyone in need.

“We’re here for not just the homeless but anybody in need anybody can come into any of our programs,” she said.

Timon’s is urgently requesting donations of men’s and women’s summer clothing, shoes, and undergarments. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at their location: 10501 South Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi, TX.

“We’ll take anything,” Casares added. “We do offer a donor receipt if there's some people that need the donor receipt,” she said.

