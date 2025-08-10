Hamlin Middle School’s Transformation: See What’s Inside the New Campus

The doors are officially open at the brand-new Hamlin Middle School campus — marking a major milestone for students, staff, and families in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

A New Era Begins for Hamlin Middle School

Located along South Staples Street, the $72 million facility is designed to serve up to 750 students, offering an upgraded and modern space for learning and growth.

“Everybody has been working around the clock here to make sure that all of the finishing touches and everything is ready to go to welcome our Hawks,” shared Principal Bridgette Lamoreaux.

The 154,000-square-foot campus features 22 classrooms across two floors, two gyms, a weight room, a fine arts wing, and many other brand-new areas that reflect the district’s investment in student success.

For English teacher Amber Melchor, stepping into the new building for the first time was nothing short of inspiring.

“It was honestly breathtaking, I walked in and I couldn't even believe it. It felt like I was walking into a college university," she said.

Melchor is also a Hamlin alum, while she holds fond memories of teaching in the original building, she’s optimistic about what this new chapter will bring.

“I’ll just miss it being Hamlin, just the walking the halls of Hamlin… the original Hamlin. That's pretty much what I'm gonna miss the most, but I know here at this new campus I'll be able to make just as great a memories as I did at the old school," she said.

Principal Lamoureux said the two-story design introduces much-needed upgrades, including enhanced safety features and comfort for both students and staff.

“For the first time we've had two gyms, we have AC in the entire building. We're finally an enclosed building, which is much more safe for our students than having the outside wings," she said.

As the new school year begins, staff say they’re eager to welcome students into a space designed to inspire learning, creativity, and community. The Hamlin Hawks are ready to soar — and this brand-new building is just the beginning.

