Family rallies for justice at Veterans Memorial High School demonstration after teen shot at house party

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A small group of demonstrators gathered outside Veterans Memorial High School this morning, calling for justice for 19-year-old John Michael Gomez Jr, also known as Johnny Boy, who was shot at a house party.

The group gathered on the sidewalk in front of the school where people, consisting of mostly members of Johnny's family, held signs with pictures of the school's principal Scott Walker and the cheerleading coach. Family says they are demanding accountability for the actions of what led to a near fatal shooting and many minors underage drinking.

The family believes CCISD is not doing enough to hold everyone who was at the party accountable for what happened.

"There is other students that were affected of course not just my grandson I mean all these students that attending this party were affected anyone who tried to save his life or tried getting him help was affected. It is a very traumatic situation," said Gigi Garza, grandmother of John Michael Gomez Jr.

Following the demonstration, CCISD has released this statement below:

Safety is a priority at all Corpus Christi ISD schools, and students are expected to follow the Student Code of Conduct. We condemn underage drinking and were saddened to learn of injuries sustained in a recent shooting at an off-campus party on private property involving students and young adults from various school districts and areas within the region.



CCISD promptly investigated to determine whether there were any violations of the CCISD Student Code of Conduct. In accordance with federal privacy laws, the district cannot discuss specific student discipline measures. Additionally, in accordance with district procedure, one employee has been placed on administrative leave with pay in connection with the events of Aug. 2.



We are disheartened by the continued posting of misinformation and harassment of students and staff, including those who were not in attendance at the party. Specifically, we wish to express support for our school and district staff as well as the Veterans Memorial Eagles cheerleading team, which has been repeatedly targeted online as a group. We ask the public to ensure they are sharing factual information and refrain from spreading rumors online and in person. We thank those who have shown kindness and support as we begin a new school year. CCISD

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.