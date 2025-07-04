Local candy shop owner teams up with barbershop for back-to-school giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A local candy shop owner is doing more than just serving sweets — he's helping students head back to school in style with a community-driven supply giveaway.

Andrew Munoz, owner of "Candy Andy," has been working for months to organize a back-to-school giveaway scheduled for July 27. Every dollar spent in his shop goes directly toward buying school supplies for local students.

Munoz is accepting donations with a goal to fill 300 backpacks for kids in need. The event will feature music, food, and free haircuts for students thanks to a partnership with the newly opened House of Blendz Barbershop.

"Give them a fresh start, you know. Give them a fresh jump start so they can do the best they can," said Austin Garcia, owner of House of Blendz.

"It kinda brings me up, you know, to be here every day and be at the shop and see the smiles on all these kids' faces," said Munoz.

So far, two vendors have donated to the cause. Munoz hopes this inspires other small businesses to team up and give back to the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

