Free 5-minute emissions checks available for Coastal Bend drivers, includes repair vouchers up to $600

Drivers in the Coastal Bend can now get a free emissions check that takes about five minutes to complete.

The program, called "AutoCheck," is a joint effort between Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi and the Port of Corpus Christi aimed at helping drivers better understand their vehicles and reduce harmful pollution.

Technicians will read "check engine" light codes, test gas caps, and measure emissions from tailpipes.

"All that causes you to burn more gas. And it also causes immediate dangerous pollution that you're breathing in," said Trent Thigpen, Director of Pollution Prevention Partnership.

If a vehicle fails the test, the driver will receive a voucher worth up to $600 for repairs, which is valid for 60 days.

The program is free and open to anyone with vehicles registered in Nueces, San Patricio, and surrounding counties.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

