Nearly 3,000 agriculture teachers gather in Corpus Christi as Texas agricultural education hits 10-year high

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Agriculture teachers from across Texas are meeting in Corpus Christi this week for a professional development conference aimed at strengthening agricultural education in the state.

The conference, hosted by the Agriculture Teachers' Association of Texas, has drawn nearly 3,000 educators to the American Bank Center.

"We have over 303,000 AG students in Texas, which is the largest we've been in the last ten years. So there's a lot of kids that wanna be in our programs," said Ray Pieniazek, Executive Director of the AG Teachers Association of Texas.

The event offers workshops on certifications, classroom management, and updates from the Texas Education Agency and Texas FFA.

Special mentor ship programs and sessions are also available to support student teachers entering their first year in the classroom.

The conference continues through Friday at the American Bank Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

