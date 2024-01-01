Drew Bishop

Drew fell in love with writing at a young age, starting a sports blog in high school focused on hockey at the AHL and NHL levels.

He moved on to attend Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University with a focus on sports journalism.

He has experience working in a variety of media including writing, broadcasting, producing, videography, podcasting and social media.

After graduation, Drew worked in local media in Sandusky, Ohio at BCSN and the Sandusky Register, freelancing as a reporter, broadcast director, and play-by-play commentator for high school sports.

He then moved on to KRIS where he serves as a producer in the news department.

When Drew is not working he enjoys working out, journaling, watching sports, and playing chess.

If you have an idea for a story you can email him at andrew.bishop@kristv.com