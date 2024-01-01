Adam Beam was born in Altoona, PA, and raised in Orwigsburg, PA. Adam is the middle child with a younger sister and an older sister. He graduated from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania in May 2024 with a bachelor's degree in Communications, Journalism, and Media with a minor in History.

Adam was very active with student media during his time at Shippensburg University. He served several roles throughout his four years in SUTV, The Slate Newspaper, and WSYC 88.7FM. One of Adam's proudest achievements is winning 5 Keystone Student Media Awards during his senior year for his work with SUTV.

Adam joined the KRIS 6 News/Action 10 News team as a Multimedia Journalist in June 2024. Adam will be covering San Patricio County alongside Victoria Balderama for his assigned beat as a Neighborhood News reporter.

In his free time, Adam enjoys watching movies, attending musicals, both professional and local, singing, and photography.

Adam is thrilled to be given the opportunity to provide news coverage for the Coastal Bend!