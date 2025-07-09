Sinton ISD parents upset over alleged unequal access to advanced courses, grading discrepancies

SINTON, Texas — Several parents at Sinton ISD are raising concerns about inconsistent course enrollment policies they claim have unfairly disadvantaged some students, according to grievances filed with the district.

Charles Suarez, a parent of a Sinton High School student, told KRIS 6 his son was denied the opportunity to take dual-credit classes as a sophomore, while other students in the same grade were permitted to enroll.

“Our son asked to take these courses and was told no by the counselor, that he had to wait until junior year,” Suarez said. “But then we found out other students in his grade were allowed to take them. That’s not equal opportunity.”

Suarez said discrepancies in the district’s course catalog added to the confusion. He pointed to conflicting eligibility requirements for certain classes, with some listed as available to all grade levels and others restricted to upperclassmen.

In its Level One grievance response dated May 16, 2025, Sinton ISD acknowledged the 2022-2023 course catalog used during registration was "outdated" including conflicting grade-level requirements for psychology and sociology courses.

However, the district denied any policy violations. "While it is problematic that an outdated Course Catalog was posted, there is no evidence (REDACTED) considered or looked at the 2024-2025 Course Catalog prior to February 2025."

The district also defended allowing students to take courses "out of sequence," citing Suarez’s son as an example for taking Spanish III Honors early.

By the Level Two response on June 25, 2025, the district expanded its acknowledgments. "The District acknowledges that the process needed improvements including much more transparency." The response continued, "The 2022-2023 Course Catalog had some inconsistencies. It did not explain that students could request to take courses out of sequence."

The Level Two response granted four of the Suarez family’s five requested remedies, including updating the online course guide and improving communication. However, it denied removing weighted credits from other students or allowing summer dual-credit courses, citing policy limitations.

The 2025-2026 course catalog was released this week. The Level Two response noted the district had revised registration processes, including:



Publishing updated catalogs earlier

Creating digital forms for dual-credit interest

Implementing counselor checklists for transparency

Suarez told KRIS 6 the district’s acknowledgments in Level Two validated his concerns but criticized the lack of retroactive fixes. “They admitted the catalog was wrong and processes were unclear, but they won’t correct how it affected students already harmed,” he said.

KRIS 6 was provided an initial statement from Sinton ISD in April:

Sinton Independent School District is committed to providing innovative teaching and learning and igniting a passion in every student. The District recently received notice of concerns regarding its offerings of dual credit courses at Sinton High School. The District is updating its course descriptions, reviewing Board Policy related to dual credit classes, and confirming that all staff are properly trained on procedure and District policies. We remain committed to ensuring that our students feel supported and thrive in their learning environments. Any parents with concerns about their child's courses should contact their campus administrator.

When KRIS 6 had additional questions, we once again requested an interview and were provided the following statement on Wednesday:

Sinton ISD administration is actively addressing concerns raised within the school community regarding the implementation of the District’s policies regarding certain course enrollments and students’ academic class rank. While the district remains dedicated to maintaining transparency, due to federal laws protecting student privacy, Sinton ISD is unable to release additional information about affected students.



Since April, the District has worked diligently to review and refine the procedures and processes in alignment with District policies and in service of the best interest of its students. These efforts include the revision and streamlining of the registration process for high school students to ensure a more efficient and user-friendly experience to all families.



We truly appreciate the feedback from our community, and we remain committed to addressing concerns with the utmost care and professionalism. Our goal is to continuously improve and make thoughtful adjustments that enhance the educational experience for all students. We are confident that these changes will better serve the needs of our students and help prepare them for success in the coming year.



Sinton ISD extends its heartfelt thanks to the entire community for their continued support in the District’s ongoing pursuit of excellence in education. As the new school year begins, the district is excited to move forward with renewed dedication in providing an outstanding academic experience for all students.



For additional information or questions, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact the campus administration directly.

