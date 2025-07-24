PORTLAND, Texas — A new mobile barbershop is making haircuts more accessible for disabled veterans, elderly residents, and others who struggle to visit traditional barbershops.

Austin Bashaw, owner of The Neighborhood Barber, launched his business after noticing a gap in services for people with mobility challenges.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and licensed barber, Bashaw was inspired by his work in Dallas, where he often cut hair for children with disabilities and disabled veterans.

Haircuts on the Go: Portland business hopes to bring services to disabled residents

"Being able to come to their homes, especially if they’re wheelchair-bound, makes it a lot easier and a much more enjoyable experience for those people," Bashaw told KRIS 6.

He explained that something as simple as a haircut can have a big impact.

"It can really affect someone’s self-esteem and their well-being," he said. "No one else was doing it, so I thought, why don’t I?"

Adam Beam Austin Bashaw cuts the hair of his first customer on Thursday, July 24.

Bashaw purchased a pre-built mobile barbershop, customized it, and ensured it met all state regulations. Currently, he serves Portland, Aransas Pass, and Rockport, with plans to expand to Corpus Christi once road construction settles.

Clients can book appointments through Facebook, and Bashaw also hopes to partner with community organizations for special events. "The more community outreach I can do, the better," he said.

click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!