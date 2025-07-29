Gymnasium demolition gets underway as Taft ISD 2024 Bond project continues

TAFT, Texas — Demolition is officially underway at Taft High School as part of the district’s 2024 bond project.

Superintendent Dr. Irene Garza confirmed the gymnasium is the first building to come down, marking the beginning of construction for a new high school campus.

“This is the start of the project for a new Taft High School, which will be our flagship high school here in Taft ISD,” Dr. Garza told KRIS 6.

The gym, which dates back to the late 1930s, is located near the football field and was prioritized due to the upcoming football season.

Other structures scheduled for removal include the Boys and Girls Club, administrative buildings, and several junior high facilities.

“We're at the point of really turning a new leaf and creating a new opportunity for students with new facilities.”

The new high school is set to feature several modern upgrades, including enhanced campus safety with all classrooms located in a single building. Dr. Garza said this change would help reduce weather-related disruptions and improve student movement between classes.

The facility will also include a new auditorium, additional gymnasium, and a wing dedicated to career and technical education programs.

Demolition of the Taft High School Gymnasium began on Monday, July 28.

Projects already completed include a new playground at the elementary school and a media center conversion at the junior high.

“This new building is going to have a new auditorium. There will be an additional gymnasium and in addition to that, we will have a whole career tech-ed wing as well,” Dr. Garza said.

“I think all of us are just thankful to the support that we receive from the community in order to make this a reality for our students and for our community."

Dr. Garza said bids for construction of the new high school were recently advertised and are now being collected through August 12.

Demolition on the gym began Monday and will continue over the next several days before moving on to other campus buildings.

