AT A CROSSROADS: Hemp industry awaits their future as special legislative session continues

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Tx — The future of hemp and THC products in Texas hangs in the balance as lawmakers debate new regulations during a special legislative session.

FreshGrown TX CEO Jake Garry, a key advocate for the industry, shared insights with KRIS 6 News on the potential impacts of proposed bills.

Garry, who recently met with Governor Greg Abbott’s office, said the governor opposes an outright ban but supports stricter rules. "Greg Abbott has made it very clear what he wants. He wants 21 and over. He wants better packaging, better transparency, more efficient testing and a milligram cap so we’re not making intoxicating products," Garry told KRIS 6.

Senate Bill 5, nearly identical to the vetoed SB 3, proposes a statewide ban on THC and hemp products. Garry believes Abbott will reject it. "If he vetoed SB 3, it doesn’t really make sense for him to stand by SB 5," Garry said.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Senator Perry are leading the charge for the ban, but Garry argues their position is based on misinformation. "It’s a bunch of miscommunication and uneducated opinions that are not facts."

New regulations could reshape the hemp market in Texas. Garry acknowledged some consumers rely on high-dose synthetic products, which may disappear under stricter rules. "Consumers won’t be able to find some of the products they’ve been relying on," he said. However, he believes regulation will "create more longevity for the hemp industry" by weeding out bad actors.

Garry and the Texas Hemp Coalition are pushing for a regulated market, similar to alcohol, overseen by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). "We want the same treatment that alcohol is getting. We want regulation, transparency, and a safe marketplace," he said.

