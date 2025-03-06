Caraday of Corpus Christi awarded Purple Heart designation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Heart symbolizes the courage and sacrifices of those wounded in service to the country, and a local nursing home is now carrying forward its spirit by supporting veterans who have given so much.

Caraday of Corpus Christiwas recently honored with the prestigious Purple Heart designation for its efforts in providing exceptional care and support to veterans.

As a VA-contracted facility, Skyler Barker, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter (MOPH) 598, says Caraday demonstrates its commitment to honoring the veterans it serves.

Nursing home becomes Purple Heart Entity

"Anybody that’s ever dealt with the VA knows that it has its ups and downs, but they had the courage to go through that process and get a contract with them so the vast majority of their population is veterans," he said. "And everyone does a great job facilitating events for these veterans."

Ernest De La Garza, the facility’s licensed nursing facility administrator, says the staff at Caraday strives to make each day unique for the residents.

"We try not to make the normal day normal for them," De La Garza said. "We try to make sure that they look forward to something. If they look forward to something, then that’s what quality of life is all about at a nursing home."

In the past, the facility has hosted a variety of special celebrations and events, including outdoor wrestling matches and Ice Rays scrimmages. The goal is always to offer something exciting and engaging for residents, particularly for the veterans who call Caraday home.

On the final day of February, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 hosted an event at Caraday to formally honor the facility with the Purple Heart designation.

While the recognition was a direct result of Caraday's ongoing efforts, De La Garza emphasized that the focus remains on honoring the veterans.

"It means a lot for our Purple Heart veterans and our veterans," De La Garza said. "Having an event of any type, especially of this magnitude, makes their day even more grand, and that’s what we’re about here—just making their day better."

According to MOPH, more businesses and organizations have been inquiring about becoming a Purple Heart Entity.

“It’s a huge initiative being pushed by our chapter to bring light to the Purple Heart recipients who live in our community. It’s also a way for people to give back and offer a tangible ‘thank you.’ And by making them an entity, it’s a way for us to say ‘thank you’ back,” he said.

Another way to honor a Purple Heart veteran is by recognizing them and sharing their story. The Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) is working to gather the names of recipients from across South Texas to showcase them in a permanent Purple Heart exhibit at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.

