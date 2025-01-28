Leave your Legacy: Share your Purple Heart story for new exhibit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A new permanent exhibit at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is set to shine a spotlight on local heroes, honoring Purple Heart recipients from the Coastal Bend. A Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the president to those wounded or killed while serving.

Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) Chapter 598is collaborating with the museum to create this unique tribute. The exhibit, still in the planning stages, aims to preserve and share the stories of those who sacrificed for our freedoms.

“This is an opportunity for us to shine light on those who served in the military and how their service reflects those values that really define who we are in this community,” said Karen Stevenson, President and CEO of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.

MOPH is encouraging local Purple Heart veterans to contribute their stories so they can be used for the exhibit. The stories will provide a window into the personal journeys of heroes from the Coastal Bend.

“It’s important to remember those folks for who they were and what they accomplished in their absolute darkest hour, and then, of course, what they accomplished and ended up becoming once things got back to normal,” said Ryan Morse, Adjunct for MOPH Chapter 598.

MOPH requires a DD214 or proof of receiving the Purple Heart medal for those who want to participate.

Click here to share your story.

Morse emphasized the urgency of capturing these stories before they are lost.

"The most important thing we can do right now is scoop up their stories, tell their stories because they’re going to pass. And that’s an unfortunate fact—that those wonderful stories will die with them, and we don’t want to miss an opportunity to hear what they have to say.”

The exhibit is still in the early phases of planning and design. It is slated to open by August, in time for Purple Heart Day, a day of national recognition for the men and women who were wounded or killed in combat.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to come and see the different side of veterans who’ve experienced something traumatic and how we were able to live our lives after the fact,” Morse said.

In addition, each month, the KRIS-TV News team will also share a Purple Heart story. Those who would like to highlight a veteran in their neighborhood can call the “Veterans in Focus” hotline for more details at (361)-654-1620.

