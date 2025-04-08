FTC: Scammers Stealing More Money From Veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans in the United States are losing more money to scams than ever before, with fraud targeting their personal finances, disability claims, and even memorial services.

New data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reveals that veterans lost an estimated $419 million to scams in 2024, with nearly 167,000 reported cases of fraud. The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are working to raise awareness about these growing threats and help veterans protect themselves.

“Their job is to make it so enticing that you put your guard down and you give them all the information they want," Salvador Castillo said while speaking of scammers. Castillo is the Claims Director at TVC and an Air Force veteran.

Fraudsters are reaching out to veterans in various ways, including phone calls, emails, and even social media platforms. Some scams involve fraudsters posing as government officials, claiming to offer help with disability claims or other VA services. Others attempt to steal personal information or money through fake memorial services or identity theft according to the FTC. The FTC also says the most common scam reported last year was government impostor fraud. These fraudsters contact veterans through phone calls, emails, or even gaming platforms, seeking to steal personal information or money.

TVC and VA officials urge veterans to be cautious when receiving unsolicited communications and to verify the source of any offers. “If you receive an unexpected email or phone call, don’t click on any links and don’t provide personal information,” Castillo advised. “The VA or Social Security Administration typically doesn’t reach out to veterans unsolicited.”

In addition to reporting fraud, veterans can take steps to protect themselves by learning about common scams and how to spot them. TVC has teamed up with the VA to offer resources aimed at educating veterans and their families about fraud prevention.

These resources are available on the VA’s Protecting Veterans from Fraud website and the VSafe fraud reporting platform.

For more information, veterans can visit the VA’s website at www.va.gov/initiatives/protecting-veterans-from-fraud [va.gov] and learn how to identify and report scams.

The V-SAFE website (www.vsafe.gov [vsafe.gov]) and the V-SAFE fraud hotline at 833-388-7233 are also available to report suspected fraud.

Veterans are urged to visit these resources, share the information with fellow veterans, and take proactive steps to protect themselves and their families from fraud.

For more information on how to report fraud, or to find resources and assistance, visit www.tvc.texas.gov [tvc.texas.gov] or call the V-SAFE fraud hotline at 833-388-7233

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Pat Simon at pat.simon@kristv.com