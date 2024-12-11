Watch Now
Wreaths for Fallen Heroes set to take place at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Saturday, the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will host the Wreaths for Fallen Heroes Ceremony, an annual tradition that honors the sacrifices of veterans by placing wreaths on their gravesites. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. About 6,500 wreaths will be placed on the graves of fallen heroes.

The ceremony, formerly known as Wreaths Across America, was renamed this year due to copyright requirements. To use the original name, 90 percent of the wreaths would have needed to be purchased through Wreaths Across America, which organizers opted against to manage costs. Despite the name change, organizers say the mission remains the same: to honor the service and sacrifices of military members.

“Wreaths are a symbol of eternity,” said De La Cerda, the Nueces County Veterans Service Officer. “We want families to understand that their loved ones are with them, always. This is our way of showing the veteran community that we’re here for them, especially during the holiday season.”

The event will feature volunteers laying wreaths at gravesites, offering a moment of reflection for families and the community. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Parking is limited on the cemetery grounds due to the cemetery’s expansion project. In response, organizers have partnered with CCRTA to establish a Park and Ride Shuttle Service which will run from 8:30am-2:00pm.

The DPS Drivers License Building on 3506 Twin River Boulevard will be utilized until the parking lot is full. There will also be parking at the Tuloso Midway Primary School at 3125 Deer Run. If additional parking is required, the Arlington Heights Church of Christ at 2722 Rand Morgan Road will be an option.

See map below:

map for wreaths 2.jpeg
map for wreaths.jpeg

