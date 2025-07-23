New Rockport chapter helps veterans heal through kayak fishing and connection

ROCKPORT, Texas — A national nonprofit dedicated to healing through nature is making waves in Rockport, thanks to a group of determined military wives bringing its mission home.

Heroes on the Water, known for providing free kayak fishing trips to veterans and first responders, has established a presence in the Coastal Bend. However, a new chapter in Rockport is hoping to cast the net even wider.

“The need is there,” said Marinda Neimeier chapter secretary of Rockport’s newly launched Heroes on the Water team. “We have a lot of veterans and first responders on this side of the bridge that just need one-on-one water therapy, group therapy, out on the water.”

The volunteer-led organization offers what it calls “water therapy,” a safe and inclusive outings that foster both relaxation and connection.

“Anytime I’m out in nature and around good safe people, it will always be a relaxing experience,” said Elizabeth Ondike, a Marine Corps veteran who has attended Heroes on the Water events in the past.

Their motto is simple: “Paddle. Fish. Heal.”

The new Rockport chapter hopes to build on the impact already seen in nearby communities by meeting the unique needs of local veterans and first responders. As a female leader, Neimeier also hopes to elevate visibility for women in service, a mission that resonates with Ondike.

“It’s usually run by men, it’s still a very male dominated world,” Ondike said.

For Neimeier, the work is personal. Both her husband and father served in the military, and she carries the weight of the loss of someone who served.

“In 2013, we lost a beloved family member from some issues he had coming back from Afghanistan,” she said. “So to me, this is about giving back.”

The Rockport chapter hosted its first event in June, specifically focused on female service members and first responders.

“We had a fantastic turnout,” Neimeier said.

Now, the team plans to hold monthly gatherings through the fall, with activities rotating across the region.

“We can launch anywhere from Portland inside, Port Aransas, Aransas Pass, Bayside,” she said.

All events are open to veterans, first responders, and their families, and the next outing is scheduled for Saturday, July 26. Spots were available as of Tuesday, July 22. Participants are expected to be out in the water at 7 a.m., launching from Rockport. They are expected to gather again between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to have lunch provided for free by H-E-B.

If you would like to participate or sponsor the newly established group, email Rockport.tx@heroesonthewater.org or visit its website or Facebook page. The group also has information on upcoming events posted online.

“These men and women deserve people that can understand what they’re going through, people they can relate to and also a way to relax and build friendships,” Neimeier said.

