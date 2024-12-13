Veterans can get a free decorated Christmas tree

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The season of sparkle and light is shining brightly at Veterans Memorial High School, where students are celebrating the spirit of giving with their annual Parade of Trees.

The event, which has become a cherished tradition at the school, showcases the creativity and generosity of the student body while honoring a cause close to their hearts: supporting veterans.

Throughout the first weeks of December, the halls of Veterans Memorial have been adorned with 31 fully decorated Christmas trees, each one a labor of love. Students from various teams and clubs work together to design and decorate the trees, with each tree reflecting the unique theme of its creators.

A Tradition of Giving

For high school senior Kaitly Keel, the Parade of Trees is a chance to give back to those who have given so much for the country.

“Christmas is about family and making sure that if others don't have family, you're there for them," said Keel. "It's about kindness and lifting people's spirits."

The trees are not only a beautiful display of holiday cheer — they serve as a meaningful gesture for the local veterans. The has long been dedicated to supporting the veterans’ community, and this year, the trees will be given to veterans in need of a holiday tree.

The trees on display represent a blend of student creativity and dedication. Each tree is a testament to the time and effort students have put into spreading cheer.

The Student Council sponsor, Tatum Hagen, explained, "Some trees are handmade, others feature decorations students bought from the store."

The best part, however, is the way these trees bring the community together. “We want to help the veterans' community as much as possible,” Hagen said. “These trees go to any veteran who needs one. It’s important to us because we want to support our veterans in the community.”

For Keel, the mission behind the Parade of Trees is personal. She has several family members who have served in the military, including two grandfathers and understands the value of showing appreciation to veterans.

"I know that sometimes they talk about coming back from war and not being greeted well," Keel said. "So we want to do nice things for them and make sure they know they’re loved. It just makes me feel good to help people and see the good in the world."

How to Get a Free Tree

Veterans who would like to receive one of the decorated trees can contact Tatum Hagen at Tatum.Moeller-Hagen@ccisd.us or call (361) 878-7900 ext. 23146. The deadline to be placed on the list is December 17th, or until all trees are spoken for. Trees can be picked up on December 18th.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com