Padre Island BBQ Beach Bash: A flavorful fundraiser for veterans and the community

NORTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — American Legion Post 229 is gearing up for its largest fundraising event of the year, and it promises to be a treat for the senses! Mark your calendars for the Padre Island BBQ Beach Bash on April 11th and 12th, where delicious BBQ, live music, and a range of fun activities come together to support veterans and community programs.

A New Chapter for American Legion Post 229

Officially founded in July 2023, American Legion Post 229, also known as the Islander Post, has quickly become a pillar of the local veteran community. With over 110 members, this young post serves as a haven for veterans, offering a space to connect while also fostering a strong spirit of volunteerism and community involvement.

Kenneth Ames, Public Affairs Officer at Post 229, explains the significance of the post's creation: “The Island has a very large veteran population and it was just kind of a vacuum that we didn’t have anything on this side of the bridge. Everything was in town, and it just seemed like the right thing to do to have an organization for veterans out here that could also help out the island community for all the events.”

Since its charter, Post 229 has not only focused on veteran support but has also embraced a variety of community events. From cooking for local celebrations like the Blue Moon Luau to participating in beach cleanups, the post continues to enrich the island lifestyle through volunteering and charitable initiatives.

BBQ, Music, and More

American Legion Post 229

This year’s BBQ Beach Bash will be held at the Briscoe King Pavilion and promises to be a weekend of delicious food and lively entertainment. The event will feature 40 BBQ teams vying for the title of best BBQ, live performances from six bands, and a lineup of local vendors. The stage will be rocking with a mix of country and rock and roll, ensuring a memorable experience for all who attend.

General admission tickets are just $25 for both days, offering attendees access to all the BBQ, live music, and fun. However, for those looking for a VIP experience, sponsored tickets are available starting at $150. These tickets include exclusive perks like a sponsored dinner by Texas Roadhouse, the opportunity to volunteer as a BBQ judge, and access to judge other special contest including Seafood Friday night and Bloody Mary Saturday morning.

American Legion Post 229 is actively looking for BBQ teams to compete for prizes in the event.

American Legion Post 229

Ames emphasizes that the funds raised at the event will benefit not only the post’s outreach programs but also local educational initiatives such at the Seashore Learning Center, Flour Bluff JROTC, and the Island’s Boy Scout Troop.

Click here to learn more.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com