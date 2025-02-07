Black History Month: Corpus Christi Vietnam veteran breaks barriers as a helicopter pilot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Often you hear about the Tuskegee Airmen, but very seldom do you hear about the African American aviators of Vietnam," said Corpus Christi native George Hamilton.

Hamilton served in the military for a total of nine years. Early in his career, he joined the Army and was later accepted into flight school. Despite the Vietnam War being the first conflict in which Black and white troops were not formally segregated, Hamilton says he and others still faced discrimination because of their skin color. “Things were said that African Americans weren’t smart enough to be pilots, but we proved them wrong. We knew better,” he recalled.

Hamilton is part of fewer than 2% of black military combat helicopter pilots who served in Vietnam.

“The Tuskegee Airmen, there were approximately 1,000 pilots. There were only about 560 of us. Of that 560, fewer than 100 are still alive,” he explained.

These pilots played a crucial role in supporting the troops on the ground. They faced extreme danger, often flying into combat zones to perform missions such as resupply, troop insertion, and extraction.

Hamilton shared a memory of one of his first flights in Vietnam, where a tragic incident made him fully realize the gravity of war. “We were doing an insertion of Vietnamese troops into a mountainous area. On that first insertion, one of the Vietnamese troops exited the aircraft incorrectly and was killed.”

Hamilton emphasized the impact of that moment, saying, “That brings you straight into understanding this is real life; this isn’t training—this is the real deal.”

But while supporting the fight abroad, Hamilton still had to face another battle when he returned home. “We were up against a lot of obstacles, a lot of challenges. There was a lot of racism, a lot of bigotry, but we prevailed,” he said.

After serving in the military, Hamilton became an entrepreneur. Now retired, he remains an active member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association. He believes it’s important to share the role these aviators played in American history.

As he navigates ever-changing times, Hamilton hopes his determination will inspire others. When asked whether progress has been made, he acknowledged that while things have improved, there is still work to be done. “Yes, but there’s a lot that’s still the same,” Hamilton said. "I believe in the power of the vote. I believe in activism. And I believe in fighting the right fight."

He hopes his story will motivate others to persevere, regardless of the challenges they may face. “Never give up on your dreams and always fight for what you believe in,” he said, leaving a powerful message for future generations.

