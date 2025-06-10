Bishop veterans welcome new additions to Amistad Veterans Memorial Park

BISHOP, Tx — Veterans, first responders and community members of Bishop welcomed the newest updates to Amistad Veterans Memorial Park. However, for those in attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony, the focus remained on the men and women the park was built to honor.

Dozens gathered for the event, which included music by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi and participation from groups including the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas and the Marine Corps League 430.

For Marine Corps veteran Maria Elena Perez Crowley, the ceremony was deeply personal.

“It’s always an honor to be honored as a veteran,” Crowley told KRIS 6. “But to see what other men and women have done to serve our country, it’s very emotional for me because a lot of people don’t know anything about the military." Crowley, who served during the Vietnam War era, said her job was sending Marines overseas. “We gave our time to serve, willing to go and fight and do whatever we needed to do,” she said. “Thankfully, I never had to do that, but our women now are doing that.”

Adam Beam Veterans hold flags in solidarity at Amistad Veterans Memorial Park.

Anthony Falcon, liaison to Corpus Christi for the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas, said the event was a meaningful chance to share Native American culture while honoring veterans.

“All the things that can be done while you honor the sacrifice of the veterans, it's important for us to make sure that we honor that sacrifice and the service too,” Falcon said. “Native American people serve at a very high rate—the highest rate of any other race in the country.”

Daniel Villarreal, Director of Veterans for the Lipan Apache Tribe, echoed that sentiment.

“To be a veteran and having a park such as this, it’s a great momentous thing for the veterans and the veteran community,” Villarreal told KRIS 6. “Our warriors are important to us. We honor our veterans and what we stand for it. It’s very important that everybody knows that.”

Villarreal also noted the importance of resources for mental health support, particularly for Native and non-Native veterans alike. “The veteran community has a very high suicide rate, that's why it’s very important to us,” he said. “We try to get the resources out there.”

Adam Beam Veterans of the Marine Corps League at Amistad Veterans Memorial Park in Bishop.

Mayor Noel Barrera Lopez said the renovations to the park, including new murals, a splash pad, trails, and shaded picnic areas, provide a valuable space for the community to gather, but more importantly, serve as a place of remembrance.

“We just have a lot of veterans here in Bishop,” he said. “Almost half of the people that came here (today) were veterans.”

Amid new amenities and festive tributes, the heart of Tuesday’s event remained the same: honoring those who served. “History has not erased us,” Villarreal said. “We’re proud to be from Texas—and proud to serve.”

