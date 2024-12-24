Veterans Memorial High School bringing holiday joy to veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas trees can be more than just festive decorations; they can reflect the heart and spirit of a home. For one local veteran, his tree became a symbol of gratitude from students who took the time to honor his service.

James "Papa Jim" Clanton, a Vietnam War veteran, was one of the recipients of a fully decorated Christmas tree through Veterans Memorial High School’s annual Parade of Trees event. Every year, the school’s clubs and teams come together to decorate trees, which are then given to local veterans free of charge.

This year, Clanton received a vibrant tree, adorned with red ornaments, and beautifully decorated by the school’s cheer team.

“It’s almost overwhelming because of the size and decorations on it,” said Clanton, who spent 20 years and 28 days in the military and later worked in law enforcement in Texas.

Veterans Memorial High School’s Student Council Coordinator, Tatum Hagan, says the program is a way for students to give back to those who served.

“They donate trees, the kids donate the ornaments, the lights, and they come in their time to decorate them,” Hagan said.

For Clanton, the tree was more than just a holiday decoration. Having served both in the military and in law enforcement, Clanton spent much of his life giving to others. But this simple gesture reminded him that his sacrifices had not been forgotten.

“I managed to engulf it in my mind and my heart knowing somebody went through a lot of trouble to make this for me, a veteran, and for all the other trees they made for others who received them,” Clanton said.

As a Vietnam War veteran, the gesture was especially meaningful for Clanton. Like many of his fellow service members, the homecoming he deserved.

“Most of the Vietnam veterans were not welcomed home and they were not thanked until later on in the years,” Clanton said.

Now, this Christmas his tree stands as a symbol of gratitude—one that serves as a reminder that future generations will not take the sacrifices of veterans for granted.

“It makes my heart warm, and it makes my mind realize that there are people in this world who do recognize those who serve their country so others can enjoy their freedom,” Clanton said.

Last year Clanton’s family surprised him with a patriotic red, white, and blue tree from the same Parade of Trees event. But instead of keeping it for himself, he gave it to a family who didn’t have a Christmas tree. This year, the cheer team’s tree served as a beautiful replacement.

In total, Veterans Memorial High School gave away 31 fully decorated Christmas trees for its 2024 Parade of Trees.

