Wounded in the Skies: Vietnam Veteran Reflects on War Missions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When retired United States Air Force Maj. John Postgate looks back on his military career, one word comes to mind: lively.

“I had a very interesting and very lively military career,” Postgate said. “I got a lot of flying time. I was a command pilot. I belonged to a bunch of different squadrons, a lot of ‘atta boys.’”

He flew a variety of aircraft during his career, but it was his work as a Forward Air Controller (FAC) during the Vietnam War that became the defining chapter of his service.

Postgate flew more than 475 missions as a Forward Air Controller (FAC) in Vietnam, beginning in July 1965. Based at Đức Hòa, about 15 miles west of Saigon, he coordinated air strikes, scouted combat zones, and worked directly with Army and U.S. Ranger units. He says being an airborne FAC meant managing the “supporting arms of the war” — often flying solo and under fire.

“I volunteered for Vietnam,” he explained.

Flying low in a Cessna O-1 Bird Dog, Postgate often kept his window open during missions — so he could hear the bullets flying past.

His aircraft was struck multiple times during missions. “I wound up with 28 bullet holes,” Postgate recalled. On one mission, enemy fire shredded the left wing of his plane and left his face bloodied with shrapnel.

“It blew a little hole in the wing and it got me,” he said. “The clinic there, on the Army base, took tweezers and pulled it out and they gave me a Purple Heart. They said you’d rather have it this way than posthumously… a lot of the guys don’t survive. I was lucky.”

Vietnam Veteran Wounded in Flight

That was just one of many commendations earned over two combat tours in Vietnam. In addition to the Purple Heart, Postgate received five Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Bronze Star, 33 Air Medals and three Vietnam Gallantry Crosses.

During his second tour, Postgate transitioned to fighter aircraft, flying 303 combat missions in an F-100 Super Sabre.

“It was good flying and I enjoyed it,” he said.

After Vietnam, Postgate returned to the States to instruct young pilots, eventually putting 22 students through flight training. He retired as a major in 1975.

“I’ve been on every angle of training command,” he said.

Now living in the Coastal Bend, Postgate reflects on his years of service with gratitude.

“I got to shoot rockets, fly faster than the speed of sound, drop bombs, fire 20 mm cannons, fired my [M-15] out of the window of my O-1… so I enjoyed my career,” he said.

Purple Heart Exhibit Update

Mr. Postgate's story is one of many to be featured in an upcoming Purple Heart exhibit. Plans are moving forward and it’s set to open on August 8 at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.

Since the exhibit’s announcement earlier this year, organizers have been working diligently on the design and layout, ensuring it will serve as a permanent tribute to local Purple Heart recipients.

The exhibit will feature a series of interactive kiosks designed to preserve and share the stories of Purple Heart veterans from the Coastal Bend. These kiosks will allow visitors to learn about the personal experiences of local heroes, and families will have the opportunity to search for stories and information about their loved ones on a database.

One of the exhibit’s main attractions will be a rotating display that honors veterans from every era of conflict. This feature will highlight the sacrifices made by Purple Heart recipients throughout history, ensuring that their stories are passed down to future generations.

Organizers are still encouraging the community to contribute. Those who have a Purple Heart story or name to share are invited to submit their information.

Click here to learn more.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com