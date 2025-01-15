Join the Veterans Round Table: Resources for All Veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Veterans Round Table, a vital community resource for veterans, is continuing its weekly tradition of support, education, and camaraderie at Del Mar College as it enters the new year is underway.

“It’s an atmosphere where you come in and you're welcome. It doesn’t matter if you're male or female. It doesn’t matter if you served in the Army, Navy, or Marine Corps,” said Navy Veteran, Kristy Jackson.

She had been participating in the Veterans Round Table for about 8 years. Jackson also set up and manages the group’s Facebook page to keep veterans informed online if they can’t make it to the weekly meetings.

The Veterans Roundtable was founded about 14 years ago by Dotson Lewis, a Korean War veteran. He wanted to create a space to bring veterans together from all walks of life and arm them with the power of knowledge.

According to Jackson, over the years, more veterans have been getting involved, both in person and virtually. The Roundtable has grown to serve as a key hub for information on events, opportunities, and services that can benefit veterans and their families. Jeff Lebowski, a veteran who has been attending for about a year, says he values the connections he has made and the opportunity to stay informed.

“It’s awesome. My wife and I have volunteered for certain events, like the wreaths for the cemetery,” Lebowski shared. The weekly meetings, lasting two hours, offer more than just camaraderie—they serve as an essential space for guidance on a range of issues, from disability benefits to VA care, eye care, and even burial planning.

“It’s a great place to get answers to any questions you have,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of guests—education and finance experts, politicians like Todd Hunter who showed up today, and even therapy animals.”

One of the core values of the Roundtable is its ability to provide veterans with the tools and support they need to navigate the complexities of civilian life, especially as many veterans transition from military service.

Jackson believes the sense of camaraderie is what keeps veterans returning each week.

"I think that's why so many people come on Thursday mornings. It’s not just for the donuts or coffee—it’s for the camaraderie. It’s strong, it’s supportive, and it’s a wonderful system," she said.

All veterans and their families are invited to the Veterans Round Table meetings, which are held every Thursday when the campus is open at 3209 S. Staples Street.

The meeting, in Room 106, starts at 9 a.m.

