Not just a museum, a mission to honor Coastal Bend veterans

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — At the Ingleside Regional Airport, a small museum is on a big mission, to preserve the legacies of veterans whose stories are deeply rooted in the Coastal Bend.

The Maxine Flournoy Third Coast Commemorative Air Force Museum has been honoring veterans for more than two decades. Though it relocated from Alice to Aransas Pass nine years ago, its purpose remains the same: safeguarding the memories and sacrifices of American service members, many of whom once called South Texas home.

“There’s fascinating stories,” said Frances Sawyer, education coordinator for the Third Coast Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force.

One such story belongs to Capt. Robert Batterson, a Pearl Harbor survivor who passed away in 2023 at the age of 102.

“I met him on the Lexington. He showed me right where he was on that day of Pearl Harbor,” Sawyer said. “Not everybody is going to get to hear that. So that is part of the legacy we have to carry on, to let students feel what local people did.”

Volunteers like Sawyer are the heartbeat of the museum, working to ensure veterans’ stories are not forgotten. Charlotte Moncrief, a former teacher and longtime member of the squadron, shares that passion.

“While we were here volunteering, I would show people around. I learned a lot of their stories, met some of their families, and even some of the people who served,” Moncrief said. “It’s just a very important part of our history for them to know, especially when they can associate it with people from here.”

Her husband, Robert Moncrief, a Navy veteran, also volunteers. Though he never saw combat, he says it's vital to remember those who did.

“That part of history is important, that we remember those guys that served in battle,” he said.

The museum operates entirely on donations and hosts events year-round to fund operations. Among the most popular is a pancake breakfast held on the first Saturday of each month. A bowling tournament fundraiser is also scheduled for next month.

The tournament will be held at the CM lanes at 2285 W. Wheeler Avenue in Aransas Pass. It’s set for Sunday, August 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The sponsorship fee is $400 for a 4-person team. That will include lane, shoe rentals, snacks, and soft drinks.

You are encouraged to call (903)-640-3357 for more information.

Sawyer and the team remain committed to keeping the museum open and its stories accessible.

“It’s all about the people,” she said.

Click here to learn more about the Maxine Flournoy Third Coast Commemorative Air Force Museum.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com