VA eliminates Office of Equity Assurance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has eliminated the Office of Equity Assurance, a unit established to assist minority veterans facing disparities in the benefits they receive.

According to a CNN report, a spokesperson for the VA stated that the Office of Equity Assurance within the Veterans Benefits Administration is "no longer needed." Created under President Joe Biden, the office aimed to address systemic inequities within the VA’s benefits system and provide specialized support to minority veterans.

The decision has sparked criticism from lawmakers and veterans' groups. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, called the closure of the office "reckless," citing concerns about its impact on veterans from marginalized communities.

Veterans advocates worry that the elimination of the office will further exacerbate the challenges faced by minority veterans who may already experience unequal access to benefits and services.

The VA’s decision is part of a broader trend of cutbacks in federal agencies. Under President Donald Trump’s administration, the VA has eliminated thousands of positions and scaled back numerous contracts. The agency is projected to reduce its workforce by 80,000 employees before the year’s end, according to the Associated Press.

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend

Locally, the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend system confirmed that none of its employees were working under the Office of Equity Assurance.

Additionally, Hugo Martinez, the system's Public Affairs Officer added, "zero employees at VA clinics in Corpus Christi were affected by the layoff of probationary employees."

(CNN has contributed to this report.)

