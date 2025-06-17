VA pushes back on report claiming policy changes enables discrimination

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is disputing recent claims that it's allowing discrimination.

The VA is challenging reporting by The Guardian, a well-known British news outlet, which published a story on Monday suggesting that VA doctors may now refuse treatment based on a patient’s political beliefs or marital status.

The Guardian article

VA Secretary Doug Collins responded on X (formerly Twitter), calling the article “false and ridiculous.” He added, “All eligible veterans will always be welcome at VA and receive the benefits and services they’ve earned under the law.”

The controversy stems from The Guardian’s in-depth examination of recent changes to the VA’s hospital bylaws.

According to the report, VA officials cited an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump in January as the basis for the changes.

The order, titled Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, states that there are only two biological sexes, male and female, and calls for removing recognition of gender identity in federal laws and policies.

As a result, the VA has reportedly phased out most forms of gender-affirming care.

Prior to the policy update, VA hospital bylaws prohibited discrimination against patients on the basis of “race, age, color, sex, religion, national origin, politics, marital status, or disability.” According to The Guardian, the updated bylaws have removed protections related to political views and marital status.

The revised policy does not explicitly state that care may be denied for those reasons. However, critics argue that eliminating those protections could make it more difficult to address potential cases of bias. The VA maintains that its standard of care has not changed.

