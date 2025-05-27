The final salute: how one hospice honors veterans with peace and purpose

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local hospice is honoring those who served through compassion, connection and ceremony in their final days.

At New Century Hospice, veterans receiving end-of-life care aren’t just patients. They’re honored guests, recognized for their service in ways many say they've never experienced before.

Krista Ramirez, executive director of New Century Hospice, said the mission is personal. She was inspired to work in hospice after her mother’s experience.

“The process of her being in hospice was so peaceful, not only for her, but my family,” Ramirez said. “It made a very difficult and stressful time, a very sad time, very peaceful. And I just always remembered that.”

Now, Ramirez and her team aim to give that same peace to others, especially veterans. Their hospice participates in the national “We Honor Veterans” program, which offers pinning ceremonies and personalized tributes to military service.

Ramirez said “We get several of our team members, family members of theirs and invite them to the pinning ceremony. When they are in their final stages, we provide taps and a flag as well.”

The program also offers holistic support that extends beyond traditional medical care. Veterans at New Century Hospice are provided access to social services, spiritual guidance and Veterans Affairs coordination.

A key part of the effort is the hospice’s volunteers, especially those who are veterans themselves.

Skyler Barker, a Purple Heart recipient and commander with Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598, said that kind of peer connection can make all the difference.

“It gives them the opportunity to get some of that stress and the things they’ve been holding in for several years,” Barker said. “It just comes organically when you’re talking veteran to veteran. That’s what they’re trying to capture with these volunteers. It helps them rest easy.”

That commitment hasn’t gone unnoticed. New Century Hospice recently received a Purple Heart designation — a special honor recognizing organizations that go above and beyond in their support for the nation’s heroes.

“Our veterans served our country and kept us safe,” Ramirez said. “So it’s such an honor to be able to serve them.”

