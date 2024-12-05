Missing military emblems raise alarms for security concerns at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park, a central site for veterans’ events and ceremonies, is adorned with patriotic symbols and signs, each carefully placed through years of effort, fundraising, and community support.

“It’s something from the heart,” said Lazaro Camarillo. “It’s not about us, it’s not about me—it’s about them.”

Lazaro Camarillo, a Vietnam War combat veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and president of the United Vietnam Veterans of Texas, spearheaded the original efforts to bring the monument, known as "The Rock," to the park. The group raised $10,000 in donations for the monument.

“Every single business you could imagine, we were asking for donations,” Camarillo recalled. “Some places closed the door in our face, but we continued.”

For 37 years, the monument has honored prisoners of war and those missing in action. It's etched with the names of 110 service members from Nueces County who gave their lives in the Vietnam War. But recently, pieces of the memorial—five emblems featuring military symbols—disappeared. Local veterans believe they were stolen in July.

“I cry because it’s hard,” he said. “We worked so hard for them. It’s a slap in the face for 110 families,” said Camarillo.

The monument holds deep personal significance for Camarillo, who described the emotional ties forged during his service.

“When one of your brothers is dying in your arms, and they tell you to let it go—you can’t let it go,” he said.

Seaside Memorial has stepped in to replace the missing emblems, and plans are underway for a re-dedication ceremony once the replacements are installed. Skyler Barker, the Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Chapter 589, has been coordinating the effort. He says the emblems were recently ordered, and the delivery could take eight to nine weeks.

Meanwhile, Camarillo is urging city leaders to consider additional security measures at the park to prevent future incidents.

Corpus Christi District 1 Council member Everett Roy agrees it is a need and says enhancements are a possibility in the future. He discussed the importance of adding features, such as enhanced lighting and surveillance, in future park developments.

“When we’re adding assets to the park, there’s a possibility for vandalism,” Roy said. “The last thing we want to do is improve something and have it vandalized. We need to do the same for Sherrill Park.”

Click here for the latest update about enhancements to Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park.

Roy encourages people to reach out to their city representative to provide feedback about developments.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com