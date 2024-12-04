Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park upgrades raise different opinions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A monument in Corpus Christi is getting a new home next year.

The Bell Huey Helicopter that was donated to the city and kept at the Del Mar Windward Campus will be moved to Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park.

City renderings show that the helicopter would be the first monument to greet park visitors.

“This is the first step into improving that park is getting that helicopter put in place and mounted and I think it's going to be a great feature,” District 1 Council member Everett Roy said.

Roy is also a combat veteran.

“I think all the things planned in Sherrill Park are awesome. Especially as a veteran, I’m excited about those things. It's easy to forget those who served and those who have fallen,” Roy said.

But not every veteran is in support of the new park addition.

“If we are going to put something there that’ll last 10 years, 15 years, that’s not the thing to do,” World War II veteran Sergeant Jose Mendez said.

Mendez said he knew several friends and classmates who died during war and are not here to speak. He said he is speaking for them.

“I don’t want no machinery there, no helicopter, no submarine because it’s not an industrial park. It’s a memorial park,” Mendez said.

Mendez said he would rather have something at the park that shows the names of fallen heroes.

“This is what I hear. The Coastal Bend has more veterans wounded and killed in the war than any other county and any other state,” Mendez said.

Mendez said there should be something more than a park that both the city and neighbors can invest taxpayer dollars in. He wants a Veterans War Museum where memorabilia like uniforms and medals are kept to preserve legacy.

“I don’t want people to forget. I think it's important that the new generation and people to come to remember our fallen heroes,” Mendez said.

The motion to move the helicopter and start construction did pass Tuesday afternoon, but Roy said anyone with suggestions on the park project or anything happening downtown could call him.

“People can call me at 361-443-9173. I’m willing to listen. Whatever we can do to make people comfortable and listen to what their needs are, that’s what we’re here for,” Roy said.

Construction is set to begin soon and should be completed by June of 2025.