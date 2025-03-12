The Wall That Heals bringing moving tribute to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After more than a decade, The Wall That Healsis coming to Corpus Christi again this month, bringing a powerful and moving tribute to local veterans. The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be on display at Veterans Memorial High School from March 27 through March 30, 2025.

Scott Sutherland, president of the Rotary Club of Southside Corpus Christi, spoke about the importance of bringing this memorial to the Coastal Bend.

"We are very military proud and focused in this area," said Sutherland, whose father served in the Korean War. "It's something we felt our community and our veterans deserved."

Wall That Heals coming to Corpus Christi

The Wall, which is expected to travels to 31 locations across the country this year, arrives in Corpus Christi on March 25 with a motorcycle escort. Volunteers will begin setting up at Veterans Memorial High School the following day. The display will be open 24 hours a day, allowing visitors to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who served in the Vietnam War.

The wall features 58,281 names of servicemen who lost their lives or are still missing in action, including four sets of father-son pairs and 63 sets of brothers.

"That's pretty devastating," Sutherland noted. "Being able to give just a little bit back to that community and especially those who paid the ultimate sacrifice... means a lot."

The public is invited to visit the wall throughout its stay. A special ceremony will be held on March 29 at 10 a.m. to honor Vietnam veterans, in conjunction with Vietnam Veterans Day.

Sutherland emphasized that the event aims to provide both healing and reflection for the community. "We hope it serves as an opportunity for people to connect with the legacy of our Vietnam veterans."

The Rotary Club of Southside Corpus Christi is a proud sponsor of this endeavor. It is still seeking sponsors and volunteers to help with the motorcade and wall setup.

For more information about The Wall That Heals or how to volunteer, click here.

