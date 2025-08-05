Local group fights to keep veterans from being forgotten in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While National Purple Heart Day is formally observed each year on August 7, a local veterans organization is working to ensure that recognition for those wounded or killed in combat continues throughout the entire month.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598, based in the Coastal Bend, is hosting a month-long series of commemorative events, including ceremonies, community gatherings and a physical fitness tribute, all honoring recipients of the Purple Heart medal.

“One of the ways that you earn the Purple Heart is by being killed in action,” said Skyler Barker, commander of MOPH Chapter 598. “And there are some people that walked away with visible scars, loss of limbs.”

This year, the City of Sinton will formally be designated a Purple Heart City. A special ceremony is scheduled for August 7 at 10:30 a.m. at 116 W. Sinton St., marking the community’s commitment to honoring combat-wounded veterans.

“The old adage is that you die twice — once when your body leaves, and the second time when nobody says your name anymore,” Barker said. “We want to ensure that never happens. We want the people from our community, the Coastal Bend, to be remembered for generations to come.”

The events schedule includes:



Sinton Purple Heart City Designation

📅 Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

📍 116 W. Sinton St., Sinton, TX

📅 Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

📍 Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

📅 Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

📍 Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi

📅 Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

📍 CrossFit Kohen, 7522 Bichon Dr., Suite 301, Corpus Christi

The workout on Aug. 16, which replaces the chapter’s usual monthly meeting, honors U.S. Army veteran Amador Duran.

Barker emphasized that each event is open to the public and meant to celebrate both the fallen and those who returned home bearing the scars of war.

“If it’s for someone who passed away, it’s a time to celebrate their life and what they accomplished, to continue their legacy,” he said. “For those who were injured and came back, it’s a time of celebration, too. They survived that day. And now it’s about asking, ‘What’s next? What can I do with my time here on Earth?’”

An upcoming exhibit focused on local Purple Heart recipients, previously announced earlier this year, has been delayed but is still in development, Barker confirmed. It is currently in the design phase, and community members are encouraged to submit names of local Purple Heart honorees for potential inclusion.

