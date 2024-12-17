Fire destroys combat veteran's home weeks before Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For most people, Christmas is a time for family, celebration, and joy. But for Chris Dorr, a combat veteran and newly elected Nueces County Constable for Precinct One, the holiday season came with an unexpected and heartbreaking challenge.

Just weeks before Christmas, a devastating fire destroyed the home he had been living in for 8 years.

Dorr said he was at a doctor’s appointment when he got a call that would turn his world upside down.

“We got the call that the house was on fire,” Dorr recalled. “I came home as quickly as I could to see what was going on.”

According to Dorr, he and his son ran into the burning house to save their dogs.

“As I started grabbing the dogs out of the laundry room, I tried to get to the other dogs in the kitchen, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make it,” Dorr said.

Two of their dogs passed away and both Dorr and his son were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Meanwhile, emergency crews worked to get the fire under control. After being discharged the next day, Dorr returned to see the damage firsthand.

“We came back the next day to check out the extent of the damage, and it was just awful,” he said. "I have a lot of military memorabilia that's gone, you know couches, pictures, stuff like that. Some stuff, it can't be replaced, but you know we're going to have to start tearing down the walls and rebuilding."

Just when it seemed the darkest of times had taken everything, groups of veterans stepped in offering a helping hand and, also, their hearts.

In a Facebook post, Dorr wrote:

Today Many VFW posts, DAV, Commander Jessie, Past Commander Lazaro, Thomas, JJ, veterans round table, Nancy, Klein family, Masco family, the Red Cross, Mina, Belinda, Steve, Marc, Salvation Army, FOP, CVMA, Roy, Nueces County Credit Union, Kenny Family, John and I know I am forgetting a few and I am sorry put together a miracle and brought back lost hope.

“They’ve blessed us," he said "They've reached out with monetary support, clothes, air mattresses, towels, toiletries."

Dorr believes the community's extra efforts and support helped turn the tough situation hopeful for a fresh beginning. For him, this experience has highlighted the special kind of camaraderie that exists among veterans.

“Army, Navy, Marines—we all joke around, but at the end of the day, we have one mission: to take care of each other,” he said. “That’s what’s happening here.”

Dorr and his family are temporarily living in an apartment while they rebuild. They are currently going through the insurance process. As Chris and his family work to rebuild their home, several veterans have asked KRIS 6 News for help in letting the community know that the Dorr family is in need. A GoFundMe has been set up for those who would like to support the family during this difficult time.

If you'd like to help the Dorr family, click here.

