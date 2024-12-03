Family's home severely damaged in Southside fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A fire heavily damaged a family's home on Beard Street on the Southside of Corpus Christi on Tuesday Dec. 3. Shortly after 1 p.m. the Corpus Christi Fire Department received a call about a fire taking place at a residence.

Upon arriving, CCFD firefighters were able to put the fire back out in just 45 minutes.

"There was pretty extensive smoke and fire damage to the house but the structure itself is still sound," Battalion Chief Daniel Valdez said.

All residents were able to evacuate, though two were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, KRIS 6 news will keep you updated when we receive more information.