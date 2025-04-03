Support Our Heroes: Join the Charity Poker Run for a Veterans Recovery House

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A local veterans recovery house is dealing a winning hand to help fund much-needed repairs, and it's betting on the generosity of the community to ensure its success.

Roommates in Recovery Veterans House, a clean and sober living space for veterans in recovery, is hosting a charity poker run this Saturday, April 5, with the hope of raising funds to replace its aging air conditioning system ahead of summer.

Clean and Sober Poker Run on Saturday

The facility, which opened its doors in 2023, offers veterans a safe haven as they battle addiction and reclaim their lives. Its mission is simple: provide a space where veterans can grow—mentally, spiritually, and physically—while overcoming the hurdles of recovery.

"This house is meant for them, to help them be productive members of society, get back on their feet, and re-establish their benefits," says Jeremy Holmes, vice president of Roommates in Recovery Veterans House and a U.S. Army veteran himself.

Holmes is dedicated to ensuring the house remains a vital resource. "A lot of veterans don’t want to deal with the trauma they've experienced or the things they've seen," he explains. "It’s hard to recover out there alone, but here, they have a supportive community."

The house can accommodate up to a dozen veterans at a time, though, as Holmes points out, it’s never quite the same group for long. There is always a rotation, with veterans coming in and out, finding solace, and ultimately achieving their personal milestones.

Of the success stories, Holmes recalls one that particularly stands out—a veteran who spent a year at the house working to find himself and rebuild his life. "He got into a relationship and it flourished because he found who he was and what he had to offer," Holmes says. "He was able to move on, get his own place, and start anew."

However, keeping the house running requires ongoing financial support. With summer approaching, Holmes says replacing the air conditioning system is a priority.

To raise funds, the house is hosting a Clean and Sober Poker Run this Saturday, where participants will visit various stops around town to collect playing cards. At the end of the ride, the best poker hand will win cash prizes. Holmes sees the event as an opportunity not just to raise money, but also to foster a sense of community.

"This is a great event to come out and support," he says. "It’s good for the community, and it's good for the veterans to see that there are people out there who care and want to see them do better."

Veterans House

The event kicks off at 9:15 a.m. at Coffee Waves in Flour Bluff, with a $20 entry fee. Participants can register online and join in supporting veterans on their path to recovery while enjoying a day of fun.

For more information and to register, click here.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com