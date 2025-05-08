CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — More than 100 days into the new administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs is rolling out changes it says are aimed at improving services for veterans and their families — particularly survivors.

In an exclusive Veterans In Focus interview, KRIS 6 News spoke with VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence about what’s different under the current leadership.

“The short answer is: a lot,” Lawrence said.

VA Deputy Secretary Details New Survivor Benefits, Workforce Changes in One-on-One Interview with KRIS 6

Survivor Support Enhancements

As of Monday, the VA announced three major initiatives focused on supporting surviving spouses, children, and other dependents of deceased veterans.

First, the Office of Survivors Assistance will now report directly to the VA secretary. This structural change will place five full-time staffers in direct advisory roles to help shape policies, programs, and legislation for survivors and dependents.

Second, the VA is launching a “white glove” survivor outreach team. The goal of this team is to help survivors navigate the often complex process of applying for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC).

Finally, the VA is expanding the use of automation tools to speed up claims processing and reduce delays.

Highlighting Progress and Facing Pushback

Deputy Secretary Lawrence pointed to broader successes the agency is claiming since the administration began its term.

“We’re modernizing the record, we’re processing claims faster, we’re opening clinics to get veterans health care,” Lawrence said.

But not all of the department’s changes have been welcomed. One controversial move includes a plan to eliminate approximately 80,000 positions across the VA workforce.

“We’re getting rid of DEI officers, interior designers, [and] middle-level bureaucracy that doesn’t serve veterans,” Lawrence said.

The cuts have raised concerns among some veterans, who worry the reductions could lead to longer wait times for medical care and delays in claims processing.

Lawrence pushed back on those concerns, saying the intent is to redirect resources to frontline services.

“We hope that just the opposite happens. By getting rid of the bureaucracy and freeing up money, we will have more claims processed. We will have more doctors and healthcare providers as a result,” he said.

A Call to Action for Veterans

Despite the ongoing changes, the VA says its mission remains the same: to serve veterans with the same excellence they gave in service.

“Folks enlisted to join the best military in the world. When they get out, they should come to the VA that is as good as what they experienced when they were in service,” Lawrence said. “That’s the goal we are seeking because we know this really matters.”

Lawrence also encouraged veterans who are facing challenges to speak up and seek help. Start by talking to your VA health care team. If that doesn’t resolve the issue, contact a patient advocate, or escalate the matter to a provider’s supervisor or the chief of service.

If your issues go unresolved, you can reach out to us, and we’ll do our best to direct you to the appropriate contact.