Marine. Soldier. Aviator. Now he’s keeping air medics safe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After more than 20 years of military service, eight in the U.S. Marine Corps and 13 as a U.S. Army aviator, Jonathan Keech has found a new way to serve. As Director of Safety at HALO-Flight, a nonprofit air ambulance provider based in South Texas, Keech is helping take the organization to new heights,with safety at the center of it all.

“We provide a service that saves lives,” Keech said. “So on someone’s worst day, we’re there for them. We’re the angels from the sky coming down to help you.”

With a service area that spans more than 24,000 square miles across 26 counties in South Texas, HALO-Flight responds to emergencies where seconds count. And while patient care is always the top priority, none of it happens without the systems Keech oversees.

“I advise, I coach, I counsel,” he said. “My job description isn’t all-encompassing, but I am a jack of all trades.”

Keech’s journey to HALO-Flight includes a decorated military career. He served a total of four deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and earned the prestigious Air Medal with Valor for his actions in combat. His qualifications include being a Commercial Pilot, Certified Flight Instructor, U.S. Army Safety Officer, and HEMS pilot.

“I was a chief warrant officer 3 standardization instructor pilot for the U.S. Army,” Keech said.

But after a medical condition grounded his flying career, he taught calculus and Algebra 2 at a high school, before finding a new mission with HALO-Flight.

“This isn’t what I dreamed of when I was a kid,” he said. “When I stopped flying I was confused and angry at the world. Coming here and helping this company move up to the next level and showing we are capable of advancing and doing more than what anyone ever thought we could do, that’s a humbling experience and I’m honored to have it.”

Though he no longer flies, Keech said aviation remains in his blood.

“I live vicariously through them, smell the fuel,” he said. “It keeps me connected.”

Keech’s leadership has already made a measurable impact. Under his guidance and with support from the HALO-Flight team, the organization recently earned a Safety Management Statement of Compliance from Baldwin Safety & Compliance. The recognition makes HALO-Flight the only nonprofit air ambulance provider in South Texas with a formally recognized Safety Management System.

“What we do here is effective,” Keech said. “Safety isn’t something you have. It’s something we do which allows us to focus more attention on the people who need our help.”

Keech credits the entire team with achieving that milestone.

Many HALO-Flight employees, including its CEO, are veterans, and their collective sense of mission continues to drive the organization forward.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com