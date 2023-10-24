Local Marine Corps Veteran becomes new CEO of non-profit HALO-Flight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When some people think about retirement, they hope to relax. Others may want to travel the world.

However, that's not the case for Coastal Bend local, Travis Patterson. The United States Marine Corps retiree said the work isn't done and his mission isn't over yet.

Travis Patterson's military background

Travis Patterson aimed for sky when he was 17 years old. He followed a proud family tradition and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1994.

"I was very fortunate to be one of those kids who knew exactly what he wanted to do and I wanted to be a pilot. My father was a Marine Corps as an F-4 Phantom backseater and my grandfather flew bombers in World War II. So I just kind of grew up around it my entire life." he explained. "When I graduated, I went on active duty as a second lieutenant. Went to flight school, flew cobras, AH-1s for about 15 years."

A career highlight for Patterson was when he went to Washington D.C. For four years he flew Marine One, the aircraft used to carry the President of the United States. He served two U.S. Presidents. His last duty station was at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and was an instructor pilot for T-6 and T-44 aircraft. With a total of 29 years in service, Patterson said he experienced challenges.

"I mean it's not an easy lifestyle," he said. "My wife will say, of the 15 years we lived in California, I was gone half the time. She still considers us newlyweds to some degree because we've been separated quite a bit."

However, Patterson said the military also allowed him to develop close friendships and make memories he'll never forget.

"The opportunity to see the world in a helicopter was pretty amazing. I think I counted it up at one point and I think I had 27 to 28 different countries I got to fly in" he smiled.

Travis Patterson's new mission to save lives

He retired in May, but the break was short-lived. Two weeks after he finished his time in the military, the Marine Corps. veteran started a new mission. He's now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the non-profit organization HALO-Flight.

"Our Primary mission is to provide emergency and non-emergency patient transport for everybody that lives in our area, that 26-county South Texas area." the CEO explained.

Responders and HALO-Flight's helicopter fleet stand ready for the call for help 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Patterson said the services are frequently needed. The choppers take off an average of three times a day to help people in crisis. As the non-profit's new CEO, the veteran said he's thankful for the opportunity to lead its team of 51 employees and continue serving among others with similar passions.

"Of our 51 employees, every branch of the military is represented in some way. If you were to add up the total cumulative years of service of employees of HALO-Flight, it's over 190 years." he added. "So there's a lot of people here who work for this company because they want to provide that public service for their community.

HALO-Flight has been providing its service for 37 years. Patterson hopes his military skills, love for flight, and desire to serve will elevate the non-profit's efforts.

"The kind of guarantee that I will make is that we will provide the best flown, the best maintained and the best crew and equipped aircraft in the industry," he said.

Patterson emphasized the importance of HALO-Flight's continued operation. Due to its non-profit status, the organization relies on generous funds from donors to continue its cause.

