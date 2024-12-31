A year-end review: Veterans in Focus highlights of 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every story shared in 2024 was a reminder of the incredible strength and sacrifices our veterans make.
#1: Celebration of life date set for WWII Navy Veteran, Helen Southern
Ms. Southern passed away on July 17th. A private ceremony was held on August 7, which would have been her 102nd birthday. Ms. Southern had a lifetime of achievements. She valued her military career.
______________________________________
#2: Roaming Ronin restaurant highlights military experience and Asian culture
Eddie Warren Jr. is the owner and executive chef of Roaming Ronin. He curated its environment to give his customers a blast from his military past. He was stationed in Japan.
______________________________________
#3: Veterans Powwow coming to Corpus Christi
The Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas hosted a Veterans Powwow in Corpus Christi, and everyone was invited. While veterans are celebrated, the event featured Native American culture.
______________________________________
#4: Preps for 2024 Coastal Bend Field of Honor underway
This past November, the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds displayed a stunning display of patriotism as 1,000 flags were raised for the annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor. The Coastal Bend area is home to many U.S. veterans and their families, and the Coastal Bend Field of Honor serves as a powerful symbol of gratitude for those who have served.
______________________________________
#5: Non-profit hopes to build a veteran wellness center in Aransas Pass
The Redford Ranch Foundation hopes to expand access to natural therapies by building a veteran wellness center in Aransas Pass. Founder, Douglas Gresenz says the concept could save countless lives.
______________________________________
#6: Rockport veteran and pit bull inspiring multitudes
A disabled U.S. Army Veteran in Rockport and his pit bull are becoming social media sensations. Their posts on their Facebook page have been inspiring people and even saving lives.
______________________________________
It is a privilege to capture these powerful moments and continue in 2025.
You can share your story or resource in our Veterans in Focus segment by making a news tip. Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com
More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.