A year-end review: Veterans in Focus highlights of 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every story shared in 2024 was a reminder of the incredible strength and sacrifices our veterans make.

Ms. Southern passed away on July 17th. A private ceremony was held on August 7, which would have been her 102nd birthday. Ms. Southern had a lifetime of achievements. She valued her military career.

Eddie Warren Jr. is the owner and executive chef of Roaming Ronin. He curated its environment to give his customers a blast from his military past. He was stationed in Japan.

The Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas hosted a Veterans Powwow in Corpus Christi, and everyone was invited. While veterans are celebrated, the event featured Native American culture.

This past November, the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds displayed a stunning display of patriotism as 1,000 flags were raised for the annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor. The Coastal Bend area is home to many U.S. veterans and their families, and the Coastal Bend Field of Honor serves as a powerful symbol of gratitude for those who have served.

The Redford Ranch Foundation hopes to expand access to natural therapies by building a veteran wellness center in Aransas Pass. Founder, Douglas Gresenz says the concept could save countless lives.

A disabled U.S. Army Veteran in Rockport and his pit bull are becoming social media sensations. Their posts on their Facebook page have been inspiring people and even saving lives.

It is a privilege to capture these powerful moments and continue in 2025.

You can share your story or resource in our Veterans in Focus segment by making a news tip. Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

