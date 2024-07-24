PICTURE THIS! Non-profit hopes to build a veteran wellness center in Aransas Pass

The Redford Ranch Foundation hope to expand access to natural forms of therapy for Veterans.

Douglas Gresenz, a Marine Corps veteran from Aransas Pass, started a non-profit organization in 2022. He named it the Redford Ranch Foundation to honor the memory of his service dog, Redford. The foundation aims to provide holistic therapies such as hunting trips, fishing excursions, equine therapy, and health coaching to veterans and first responders. Gresenz estimates the foundation has helped around 150 people in the last year.

A vision for the future

The non-profit organization has hosted fundraiser events to gain financial support for its next goal. Gresenz hopes to expand access to natural forms of therapy by building a wellness center in Aransas Pass. Gresenz purchased five acres of land.

Gresenz's vision includes a 20,000-square-foot, two-story facility expected to serve as a hub for the foundation. On the first floor of the central facility, the foundation hopes to give clients access to therapy rooms, vocational training areas, administrative offices, and communal areas created to promote relaxation and camaraderie. Additionally, a full-service dining area is included, as well as a fitness center and guest rooms.

Gresenz says the concept could cost about $15 million to $20 million. According to Gresenz, since the Redford Ranch Foundation started fundraiser efforts, it has raised roughly $11,000. However, a portion of the funds raised have been used for its therapeutic efforts and events.

"It's definitely not a small undertaking." he acknowledged. "But somebody asked me a question the other day, they said, 'what's the cost of not building this facility?' And I feel like the cost is a lot greater than $20 million. We lose 22 veterans a day depending on what survey you look at. I don't know how to put a dollar on that."

The Redford Ranch Foundation is hosting its second annual Smoke on the Water BBQ Cook Offin September. The event will be held at the Shrimporee Grounds at 200 E. Johnson Avenue on September 28. Interested sponsors, BBQ teams, and vendors can email smokeOTW@redfordranch.org.

The marine corps veteran's 'why'

Douglas Gresenz and his mission with the Redford Ranch Foundation reflects his journey. His father inspired him to join the United States Marine Corps. He enlisted in 2006 as infantry and was deployed to Haqlaniyah, Iraq in 2007 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF). Returning home, he faced profound challenges.

"We were plagued with a slew of suicides and they hit pretty close to home," he said.

Gresenz lost his best friend and Marine Corps brother, LCpl Christopher Harlan, to suicide in 2013, a pivotal event that altered his life forever.

"I struggled with Chris's death. I sought help through the VA and was diagnosed with PTSD and a mild Traumatic Brain Injury." Gresenz candidly shared.

His doctor prescribed a list of medications, however, he believes it only made matters worse.

"I did try to take my own life in 2014. I couldn't process anything. I couldn't do anything until I got off the drugs and think clear." he explained.

A turning point for Gresenz happened when he found something he was passionate about. One of his friends told him about the group, Heroes on the Water.The non-profit organization provides a no-cost kayak fishing excursion for veterans, first responders, active duty military members, and their families. Gresenz believes the outdoor activity may have saved his life.

"Despite the state my life was in, kayaking and fishing remained my one constant that got me through the day-to-day and gave me hope." he added. "Along with leading me to the realization that traditional therapy or treatment is not enough on its own, one needs to have something they are passionate about to give them that hope, to keep trying and keep making progress."

Gresenz clarifies that he doesn't believe all medication is unwarranted.

"It was the only thing provided to me in times of crisis, which did not allow me to develop healthy ways of coping with distress." he explained. "I have the utmost respect for medical professionals and commend them for the work they do. I just feel like there needs to be a balance between pharmaceutical treatment and emotional well-being."

