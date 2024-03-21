First Heroes on the Water event of the year set to kick off March 23

The first Heroes on the Water event of the year is set to start on Saturday, March 23.

Heroes on the Water, a 501(c)(3) non-profit has been preparing for its 2024 event season. The group provides no-cost therapeutic kayak fishing experiences to veterans, first-responders, active-duty military members and their families.

"As soon as they leave the shoreline, they've left all the demons behind. There's nothing out here, just brothers and sisters, and fishing," Joseph Briones, the Coastal Bend Chapter coordinator for Heroes on the Water said.

"We've had a great Workday in February going over all of our equipment, making a few adjustments, replacements, and ordering parts," Briones said. "The weather is looking great for our first event March 23, and the registrations are already being submitted."

Events are planned for every month.

"We provide all equipment, rods and reels, everything. There's nothing that you're going to need, except the time," Briones said.

According to Briones, about 400 veterans and their families participated. Around 40 to 60 people go to each individual event. The entire experience is free for those who register. Briones estimated that, each event would cost from $75 a person to $100 a person for each event. They are able to provide the service cost-free thanks to generous donors, fundraiser events and others who gift their time.

