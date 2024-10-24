Preps for 2024 Coastal Bend Field of Honor underway

ROBSTOWN, Texas — This November, the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds will display a stunning display of patriotism as 1,000 flags are raised for the annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor. The Coastal Bend area is home to many U.S. veterans and their families, and the Coastal Bend Field of Honor serves as a powerful symbol of gratitude for those who have served.

"It’s a sign of hope for our veterans. Not only are you honored by displaying a beautiful flag, but we have a huge cross to give you hope. There are services here for you, and veterans here to uplift you. That’s the true meaning of the Field of Honor." said J.J. De La Cerda, Nueces County Veterans Services Officer, emphasizes the significance of the event.

Anyone can participate by sponsoring a flag to pay tribute to a veteran. Notably, 100 percent of the proceeds go back to nonprofit veteran organizations in the community.

De La Cerda shared his personal commitment, stating, "I have purchased four flags for my family members who are serving in the Marine Corps."

This year, a special flag will honor Captain Robert "Bob" Batterson, a World War II hero and Pearl Harbor survivor who passed away last year at the age of 102.

"We want to make sure that he’s represented out there on the field," De La Cerda explained. "He was part of the greatest generation, and we want to ensure he’s honored."

How to Participate

Sponsoring a flag costs $50. Interested individuals can call the Nueces County Veterans Services Office at (361) 888-0820 or visit MilitaryVIP.org to purchase one. For those who may not have the funds, there is always an opportunity to donate time. Volunteers are needed on Saturday, October 26th, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. for a rebar work party at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. Volunteers will help drive 1,000 pieces of rebar into the ground to anchor the American flags.

Ceremony Details

The Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, November 7th, at 4 p.m., weather permitting. KRIS 6 Sunris Anchor, Michelle Hofmann will be emceeing the event and encourages community participation. The flags will remain on display until December 4th, serving as a tribute to the sacrifices of our veterans.