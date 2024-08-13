Watch Now
Celebration of life date set for WWII Navy Veteran, Helen Southern

Honoring the life of Helen Souther, a WWII veteran
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The date for a celebration of life has been announced for World War II United States Navy veteran, Helen Southern.

Ms. Southern passed away on July 17th. A private ceremony was held on August 7, which would have been her 102nd birthday. The public is invited to her celebration of life, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. on September 7 at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 8932, located in Flour Bluff. The address is 702 Jester Street.

Ms. Southern had a lifetime of achievements. She valued her military career. One experience she's most proud of is her work as an explosives inspector at a defense plant.

Click here to see KRIS 6 News original Veterans in Focus story.

People who knew her say she was an inspiration who embodied the meaning of perseverance. Ms. Southern also loved music and never stopped singing or playing guitar, even when she lost her sight.

Read her obituary by clicking here.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com

