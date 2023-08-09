Corpus Christi community helps fulfill WWII veterans 101rst birthday wish

101 years of memories and experiences

A wise woman once said, "If you run into a bump on the road, don't stop and keeping going." But this World War II veteran hasn't just kept going, she's created her own highway to success and inspiration.

Helen Southern was born on Aug. 7, 1922 and recently turned 101-years-old on Monday. People who have met her describe her as talented, witty, clever and a go-getter.

Southern currently lives a quiet life in Garden Estates of Corpus Christi, a senior living community. However, on some days visitors and residents might catch the sound of Ms. Southern's voice as she sings her favorite tunes in resident groups or from her room.

Despite losing her sight several years ago, Southern's fingers can also find its way through the strings of a guitar. Her talents comes from a deep rooted passion for music. Southern had dreams of being in a band when she was a teenager, and even had the chance several decades ago.

"I've loved to sing since the day I was born, I'm sure." she laughed "I asked my daddy if I could sing in the band, but (he) said no. He was a smart man."

There was one career path her father eventually approved of. In the summer of 1943, just before she turned 21 years old, Southern joined the Navy.

"I said to Daddy, "Guess what I did today." He said, "Tell me what did you do Helen. I said, I joined the Navy. He said you did what?" she recalled. "The next day he came to me and said it's probably the best decision you'll ever make in your life."

The World War II veteran mentioned her notable strides in her two years of service.

"I analyzed high explosives in an ammunition plant," she said.

She was later medically discharged but that didn't stop her from traveling the world and pursuing several careers. She worked at the Pentagon under research and development, had a job as a secretary, and later became a real estate agent.

"I just moved from pillar to post. I had somebody ask me one day, what was your career, what did you do? And I said "Well ask me what didn't I do."" chuckled Southern.

Despite having a long and fulfilling life, the ambitious woman recently thought of another title she'd like to add to her resume. Like the audio books she listens to in her past time, Southern is hoping to share her story and become an author.

In the last few years she has been determined to get it done, but it took some reassurance to affirm this desire.

"People always told me I need to write a book." she said.

Kelly Kilgore was one such person who encouraged her to tell her story. Kilgore met Southern when she was a bus driver for Garden Estates and she is now the activity director at the facility.

"She didn't think her life was interesting until you hear her and tell her, but she has so many wonderful things, inspirations she brings to other people," Kilgore said. "Every time she got on the bus with me she would tell me a different story. And finally I said, "You need to ride a book.""

Making a wish come true

Southern didn't know how to start her next endeavor. So, Kilgore and the team at Garden Estates made it their mission to find a way to help Ms. Southern record and write a book.

The news team at KRIS 6 News stepped in after learning of Ms. Southern's wish and connected with Garden Estate's marketing director and resident advocate, Abel Bentancourt. Coordinating with Del Mar College, Garden Estates and KRIS 6 News planned a surprise for Southern on her 101st birthday.

On Monday, Southern was brought to the college and was greeted with the traditional birthday song. She was then introduced to Dotson Lewis and his creative writing class.

The Korean War veteran and educatoroffers classes and programs at Del Mar College.

He also helps seniors and veterans learn about resources. Some of his teachings involve computer literacy and information about new technology. The lessons have played a large part in helping students of all ages use newly found skills to share their stories.

For the last year, Lewis has been working with writing coach Martha De Simon to bring these stories to life.

"I'm on my third or fourth story right now with some of the veterans." she said. "I'm just very passionate about preserving legacies."

Lewis said his classes at Del Mar College could accommodate about 18 people. However, people who are seeking help can drop-in. He said about 25 to 30 people drop-in every month.

When De Simon and Lewis heard of Ms. Southern, they were eager to go above and beyond to help her tell her story. De Simon met with Southern ahead of her birthday surprise and plans to visit the Navy veteran frequently to record her memories.

Another birthday wish

After Ms. Southern birthday surprise, she was able to meet other participants who have written their stories in Lewis' classroom. They each shared some of their experiences on her special day.

Afterwards, they all enjoyed Ms. Southern's favorite dessert: chocolate cake.

However, she had just one more wish she wanted to make before blowing out the candles.

"I wish that such treatment and consideration would continue for the rest of my life. I'm sure that it will, but I'll wish for it anyway," she said with a smile. "It's so wonderful, I'm so grateful and you were all so kind and considerate. I had to live 101 years for all of this so I'm enjoying every single second of it."

Southern is said she had an aunt who lived to be 105-years-old. Her goal is to beat that milestone and celebrate a 106th birthday five years from now.

Veterans are encouraged to participate in the creative writing class which is held every. Contact Dotson Lewis for more details at (530) 748-8475.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.