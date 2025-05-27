Aransas Pass VFW receives long awaited replacement for hurricane-destroyed helicopter display

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — After years of waiting, VFW Post 2932 has installed a vintage UH-1 Iroquois helicopter display to replace one destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The original helicopter, acquired through the Army's DRMO salvage system and donated by Corpus Christi Army Depot, was displayed for years before Harvey, "took it off the pedestal and deposited over yonder somewhere, making it unsalvageable," said Dan Lusberg, senior vice commander of VFW Post 2932.

Lusberg said post leadership began seeking a replacement immediately after the storm through "a massive campaign of letter writing to the Army, different commands, and state and local senators."

Adam Beam The former helicopter that was displayed outside VFW Post 2932, that was damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Harvey.

The effort was initially placed on a waiting list that Lusberg said reached 251st in line.

The breakthrough came when the post learned of a helicopter available at the Army Aviation Museum in Fort Novosel, Alabama.

City officials including then-Councilman, now Mayor Jason Knight, Councilman Randy Haskins and City Manager Mary Juarez worked to secure funding for transportation and restoration.

"It was a big task coming up with the funding source, getting the logistics to get the helicopter here," Knight said.

The UH-1 now stands mounted outside the VFW 2932 post. Lusberg, a 25-year Army Special Forces veteran with more than 200 parachute jumps from similar aircraft, said the display serves multiple purposes.

"It means something to my brethren... that camaraderie of arms when you served together," Lusberg said. "It means a lot that this post is now going to put something historical out for public display."

The helicopter requires additional preparation before being formally dedicated, officials said. No date has been set for a dedication ceremony.

