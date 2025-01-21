Auto shop honors Purple Heart heroes with discounts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Purple Heart recipients now have a chance to drive away with a special discount, thanks to a local car detailing business that is going the extra mile to show its appreciation for the sacrifices of wounded veterans.

Texas Excellence, a local auto detailer in Corpus Christi, has recently earned the designation of a Purple Heart Business by the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) Chapter 598. The honor recognizes businesses that support Purple Heart recipients. Purple Heart medals are awarded to military members who were wounded or killed during service.

“Texas Excellence appreciates all military veterans, combat veterans, Purple Heart recipients, and their families for the sacrifices that they've made and want to expressly honor them at their shop,” said Skyler Barker, the Commander of MOPH Chapter 598, as he explained how Texas Excellence earned the recognition.

The business has not only received the official designation but also played a key role in helping wounded veterans through donations. Barker described how Texas Excellence has supported the community by donating gift certificates for several of their services.

“Without any kind of question or hesitation, they donated us detailing gift certificates for all of their different packages. So, there were like 4 or 5 each. Which helped a lot, which helped fund some of the programs that we do,” Barker said.

Chapter 598 has hosted several veteran events, including Veteran stand-downs, which bring social services, haircuts, food, supplies, and resources to homeless veterans. In addition to providing support to veterans, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 organizes youth programs. Chapter 598 services 11 High School's in the Coastal Bend as well as Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Over the Years it has given scholarships and leadership awards to students chosen by their command and peers.

“We’re all about helping veterans in the community and Purple Heart recipients—that’s what we’re all about,” Barker added.

Texas Excellence owner David Salinas shared that his brother retired from the Marine Corps, and another relative served in the Army. Driven by the desire to honor veterans, Salinas said the business wants to ensure their sacrifices are acknowledged.

“A lot of people don’t recognize the veterans as much as they should. Veterans have served us, have sacrificed so many things for us, and we feel like it’s the right thing to do, just give back to the veterans,” he said.

In appreciation of their service, Texas Excellence is offering a 25% discount on all services for Purple Heart recipients.

“We do everything from window tinting, bed lining, auto detailing, paint correction, bed liners, accessories, suspension kits, tires, wheels—basically, we are a one-stop-shop automotive outfitter,” Salinas explained.

